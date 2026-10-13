Sudanese army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan has ordered an investigation into an airstrike on a gold mine in the mountainous Jabal al-Uqaydat area near the border with Egypt. Sudan’s Transitional Sovereign Council, headed by al-Burhan, called the incident “painful.” Asharq Al-Awsat reports.

Commission to establish circumstances of the strike

Al-Burhan formed a fact-finding commission that includes representatives of the prosecutor’s office, judicial authorities and security services. It was tasked with investigating the circumstances of the incident and submitting a report on its findings.

The Transitional Sovereign Council also said that Sudanese and Egyptian authorities remained in contact after the strike to clarify the circumstances of the incident. During a phone call with his Sudanese counterpart, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty stressed mutual respect between the countries, including respect for the territorial integrity and security of each country’s territories and borders.

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Different estimates of the number of victims

Estimates of the death toll differ significantly. The National Umma Party and the Darfur Victims Support Organization reported 200 deaths and about 120 injuries. According to the publication, the overall estimate of casualties rose to more than 200 deaths; dozens of people were also reported injured and missing.

At the same time, the Emergency Lawyers human rights group, which documents violations during the war between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces, said that Saturday’s airstrike killed 72 people.

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