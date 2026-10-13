Jordan’s King Abdullah II has arrived in Australia for a two-day official visit — his first visit to the country in the past decade. The trip is expected to focus on strengthening bilateral cooperation in defense, regional security and trade, Anadolu Agency reports.

Meetings in Canberra

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is expected to receive the Jordanian monarch in Canberra. Meetings with Governor-General Sam Mostyn, senior government officials and parliamentarians are also scheduled, Jordan’s state news agency Petra reported.

Australia’s Prime Minister’s Office said the visit’s program includes defense and cultural events. Albanese stressed the importance of ongoing cooperation between the two countries in defense and security amid growing uncertainty in the world.

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Security and trade

Canberra and Amman also seek to develop cooperation in providing humanitarian aid, counterterrorism, energy and environmental issues. Both countries participate in the international coalition against the “Islamic State” and Jordan’s security format, the Aqaba Process.

Australia and Jordan established diplomatic relations in 1975. Bilateral trade in goods and services in 2024–2025 amounted to 348.7 million Australian dollars, including Australian exports of 217.2 million and imports of 131.5 million. Key traded goods include meat and fertilizers.

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