In Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, debris from two intercepted cruise missiles injured four people and slightly damaged 15 residential buildings. Saudi Civil Defense said the missiles were intercepted on Tuesday.

Injured people and damaged homes

According to the Civil Defense service, the injured include two women, a man and a child. The agency said it carried out emergency measures after the debris fell.

Saudi authorities claim that the missiles were launched by Yemen's Houthi group. Anadolu Agency reported on the incident, citing statements by Saudi authorities and the Saudi-led coalition.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Interception near Al-Kharj

Coalition spokesperson Turki al-Maliki separately said its forces intercepted and destroyed another cruise missile in the Al-Kharj area, southeast of Riyadh.

Saudi Arabia's Energy Ministry also reported an attack on an administrative building of Saudi Aramco in the eastern city of Dhahran. A small fire broke out there; emergency services responded to the incident and took the necessary measures. No deaths or injuries were recorded as a result of this incident.

Earlier on Tuesday, the coalition said it had intercepted and destroyed six missiles and drones which, it claimed, the Houthis had directed at the kingdom's territory. It also reported debris falling in a residential area of Dhahran and the interception of missiles and drones in the Riyadh region and southern Saudi Arabia.

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