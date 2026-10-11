Pope Leo XIV to undergo surgery to remove lung nodule — RMF24

RMF24 reported that Pope Leo XIV will undergo surgery in the coming days to remove a small nodule detected in his lung. The pontiff informed the faithful about the planned surgical procedure after the Angelus prayer.

Nodule detected during examination

According to the pope, doctors detected the nodule during a follow-up examination. He noted that the formation was discovered at a very early stage and is well localized. Doctors concluded that surgery is indicated in this case.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Surgery scheduled for the coming days

Leo XIV said that he decided to undergo surgery in accordance with doctors' recommendations to remove the nodule. According to him, the procedure has already been scheduled for the coming days. The pontiff also asked the faithful to pray for him.

Read us on