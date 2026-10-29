Pope Leo XIV expressed deep sorrow over the rail disaster near Toledo, Spain, where 68 people died on Wednesday. This was stated in a telegram of condolences signed by Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin and addressed to the Archbishop of Toledo, Francisco Cerro Chaves, ANSA English reports.

Prayers for the deceased

The message states that the pontiff is praying for the eternal rest of those who died. He also offered the victims' families heartfelt condolences, words of support and sincere solidarity. Leo XIV wished the injured a speedy recovery. The telegram was sent on behalf of the Pope to the Archbishop of Toledo.

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Appeal to rescuers

The pontiff encouraged members of rescue teams to continue their work to assist those affected. Leo XIV sent them his apostolic blessing. The telegram described this blessing as a sign of hope in the risen Lord.

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