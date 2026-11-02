In the United States, the average price of a cup of coffee is $9.33. Residents of Lansing, Michigan, spoke about rising costs for coffee, fuel, rent and utilities, ABC News reports.

Courier Nicholas Kolach, who earns $17.50 per hour, now buys coffee outside his home only once a week. He said that a drink at the local Hob Nob cafe cost him $10 including a tip. He used to go there three or four times a week, but after paying rent and bills, Kolach says, he cannot afford it.

Coffee shop costs

Hob Nob owner Trisha Kosloski said her delivery costs have risen by about 50%, as carriers pass higher fuel costs on to customers. According to her, after the first round of general tariffs announced by US President Donald Trump, prices for all coffee for her establishment rose by at least 30%.

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Kosloski also links the rising cost of coffee beans to tariffs on coffee-producing countries. She added that the 50% tariffs on goods from Canada announced in July affected the industry, as a significant portion of beans for the US market is roasted in Canada. Due to rising costs, she said, she and most coffee shop employees have second jobs.

Fuel and business costs

The price of gasoline in the United States remains near $4.30 per gallon, or 3.8 liters. This is about a dollar higher than the 2025 average. Students at Michigan State University and local entrepreneurs told ABC News that this makes it harder for them to fill up their cars and maintain company vehicles.

Josh Mayo, the owner of a business producing legal cannabis products, said the price of jars for his goods rose from 16–20 cents to 35–45 cents, while packaging tubes increased from 35 cents to 55–65 cents. He also complained about uncertainty for businesses caused by tariff decisions. In Michigan's 7th congressional district, which has a Republican incumbent representative, concerns about the cost of living may affect voting in the midterm elections.

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