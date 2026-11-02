Estonia deported a Russian citizen on suspicion of ties to intelligence agencies

The Estonian Security Police (KAPO) deported Russian citizen Leonid Karabeskin from the country due to alleged ties to Russian intelligence services. He was also barred from entering the Schengen Area.

On Monday, November 2, the Estonian Internal Security Service (KAPO) stated that, upon its recommendation, the Russian citizen was expelled from the country to “prevent and counter activities” that “threaten” Europe. The agency also noted that the man has ties to Russian intelligence agencies.

The statement was published alongside a video showing the man being escorted by two police officers to the Russian border.

“The purpose of the expulsion is to prevent and counter activities that threaten the security of Estonia and Europe as a whole,” the agency’s statement reads.

KARO spokesperson Marta Tuul told ERR that Karabeskin had ties to Russian intelligence services and individuals acting on their behalf.

“He regularly visited Russia and met with them there. Many of them are subject to sanctions by the European Union and Ukraine for engaging in hostile influence activities. In addition, he is linked to influence networks such as CIRP, RuBaltic, and Regnum, as well as to individuals associated with them,” Tuul noted.

According to the Service, the Russian national maintained contact with Sergey Rekeda and Sergey Rudnov. The latter is subject to sanctions by the United Kingdom and Ukraine.

Furthermore, Karabeshkin served as a project manager at CIRP—the Russian Center for International and Regional Policy—whose events were attended by individuals linked to the Russian Federal Security Service.

Source: ERR

As a reminder, Estonia plans to build about 150 bunkers along the border with Russia.

Meanwhile, Estonia is redeploying troops to the eastern part of the country.

Estonia will allocate an additional 10 million euros to purchase American weapons for Ukraine.

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