Pagosa Springs warned of possible catastrophic flooding — The Guardian

In the town of Pagosa Springs, Colorado, USA, local authorities warned of possible catastrophic flooding on the San Juan River after heavy rainfall. According to the forecast, late on Sunday evening the water level could have exceeded 20 feet, or 6.1 meters. This was reported by The Guardian.

Level could exceed the 1911 mark

Pagosa Springs is a town of more than 2,000 people in the Rocky Mountains, known for its hot springs and proximity to ski resorts. The Archuleta County Sheriff's Office noted that during the devastating 1911 flood, which destroyed most of the town as it existed at the time, the San Juan rose to about 17.8 feet, or 5.4 meters.

By sunset on Sunday, the river level had reached about 14 feet, or approximately 4.3 meters, county spokesperson Vicki Shaffer said. Roads into and out of the town were closed, while residents who had not received an evacuation order were asked to remain at home.

Evacuations in Arizona and New Mexico

Heavy rainfall also caused flash flooding and mandatory evacuations in other parts of the southwestern United States. Several highways were closed due to rain in communities in northern New Mexico and central Arizona.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

In Sedona, Arizona, authorities ordered residents of areas near Oak Creek to evacuate immediately, where floodwaters had trapped several people in homes. Similar orders were issued in Yavapai County and the community of Camp Verde. In Gila County, a full evacuation was ordered for the community of Gisela, located along Tonto Creek.

Two to three months' worth of rain expected in several days

In Tucson, flash flooding, rising river levels and rescue operations involving swift boats were reported. National Weather Service meteorologist Aaron Hardin said that the region could receive as much precipitation in several days as it normally gets in two to three months.

In Flagstaff, rain fell almost continuously throughout Sunday, flooding roads and overwhelming storm drains. Police were searching for a man who fell into a fast-moving stream of water and did not resurface. According to weather service estimates, up to 10 centimeters of precipitation could have fallen in the region by Monday due to a series of Pacific storms.

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