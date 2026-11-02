US President Donald Trump held rallies on Sunday in Dubuque, Iowa, and Salina, Kansas, ahead of the midterm congressional elections scheduled for November 3. He urged voters to support Republican Party candidates and preserve its control of both chambers of Congress, Anadolu Agency reports.

Call to support Republicans

Speaking in Salina, Trump said that electing a Republican House of Representatives and Senate would make it possible to continue the “America First” policy. He also urged Kansas residents to support Republican Senator Roger Marshall, who is running for re-election, as well as Republican candidate for governor Ty Masterson.

The president stressed that voters must go to the polls so Republicans can continue their policies over the next two years.

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Priorities outlined

Trump outlined priorities that, he said, Republicans would pursue if they retain control of Congress. These include tougher restrictions in immigration policy, voter identification and citizenship verification requirements, as well as a ban on sanctuary cities.

In addition, he advocated the death penalty for major drug traffickers, human traffickers, and people convicted of murdering a law enforcement officer. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who briefly spoke at the rally in Kansas, praised Trump’s national security policy.

The November 3 midterm elections will determine control of both chambers of the US Congress. All 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 35 seats in the Senate are up for a vote.

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