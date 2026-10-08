Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Russian President Vladimir Putin, the leader of the aggressor state, met in Turkmenistan on October 8. The sides discussed expanding bilateral economic and strategic cooperation, Anadolu Agency reports, citing Iran’s state news agency IRNA.

Joint projects

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the summit of leaders of the Commonwealth of Independent States and a summit on the protection of the Caspian Sea environment. Pezeshkian and Putin reviewed the development of bilateral relations and discussed strengthening cooperation in energy, agriculture, transport and trade.

The heads of state stressed the need to accelerate the formalization and completion of joint projects. They also reaffirmed their intention to expand comprehensive cooperation in line with the national interests of both countries and regional stability.

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Previous contacts

The previous in-person meeting between Pezeshkian and Putin took place on September 1 on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Bishkek. They then discussed bilateral relations and the conflict between the United States and Iran.

On the eve of the current meeting, the presidents also discussed by phone the negotiations between Iran and the United States. Putin stated Moscow’s readiness to support diplomatic efforts to resolve the conflict.

The Caspian Sea summit in the Avaza National Tourist Zone on the Caspian Sea coast brought together the leaders of Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Russia and Turkmenistan. Its agenda is dedicated to environmental cooperation in the Caspian region.

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