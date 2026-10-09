In the context of US operations through Lajes Air Base in Portugal, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio dismissed criticism over alleged US war crimes during the conflict with Iran and called Amnesty International a scam. As the Jerusalem Post reports, he said the organization should focus on the alleged crimes of the Iranian regime against its own citizens.

Statements on Iran

Rubio said that the Iranian regime had allegedly killed tens of thousands of people in cold blood on the streets of Tehran and other parts of the country. He also accused the Iranian authorities of allegedly killing wounded protesters in hospitals and, at times, medical workers who provided them with assistance.

According to the US secretary of state, the actions he described are war crimes and crimes against humanity. He made these claims in response to a question about US military activity through Portugal's Lajes Air Base.

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Operations through Lajes Air Base

The question concerned flights by tanker aircraft, fighter jets, and drones, as well as whether the Portuguese government had been informed about the nature of the mission. Rubio declined to comment on the internal procedure involving Portugal's prosecutor's office.

He said Washington has established arrangements with Lisbon and other NATO allies that govern the presence of US military personnel and the use of bases. According to Rubio, the United States complies with these protocols and does not violate the sovereignty of its allies.

Rubio also called Portugal an important ally and defended NATO's strategic role for the United States. According to him, the Alliance enables Washington to maintain a presence in Europe and project power in other parts of the world during a crisis or unforeseen circumstances.

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