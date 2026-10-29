Suspect in shooting near Paris brought to court — France 24

In France, a suspect in a shooting in a Paris suburb that left one person dead and five others injured was brought to a court in Paris overnight into Thursday. He may be formally charged there.

Shooting in Trappes and La Verrière

The incident occurred last week in the working-class towns of Trappes and neighboring La Verrière near Paris. According to France 24, the 39-year-old man, partially identified as Kevin T., was detained on Friday. According to the outlet, a submachine gun and tear gas grenades were found in his car.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Case investigated by anti-terrorism prosecutors

The case is being handled by France's National Anti-Terrorism Prosecutor's Office. Its head, Olivier Christen, was due to make a statement on the case on Thursday at 11:00.

French President Emmanuel Macron called the shooting a racist terrorist attack. According to him, most of the victims were of immigrant origin.

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