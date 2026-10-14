The sabotage of the Nord Stream pipeline is viewed in Germany as a war crime

The trial of former Ukrainian military officer Serhiy Kuznetsov, who is accused of organizing the bombing of the Nord Stream gas pipelines in September 2022, has begun in Hamburg. Dozens of people gathered outside the courthouse to show their support for the defendant.

Kuznetsov’s attorney, Nicola Canestrini, filed a motion to dismiss the case. He argues that the gas pipeline, which supplied about half of Germany’s natural gas imports prior to the full-scale invasion, was a tool of political pressure by Russia.

According to the defense, the pipeline could have been a legitimate military target. The attorney also questioned whether the destruction of an aggressor state’s infrastructure can be considered a crime if no one was killed as a result of the attack.

The prosecution maintains a different position. The prosecution believes this was an attack on civilian infrastructure that caused destruction and disrupted public utilities. The actions Kuznetsov is accused of are classified as a war crime.

During the court hearing, a rally in support of the Ukrainian man took place outside the courthouse. Dozens of people came with signs, including one that read, “What are war crimes?”

One of the protesters stated that Russia should bear responsibility for war crimes.

Source: Reuters

In Germany, charges have been filed against Ukrainian Serhiy Kuznetsov in the Nord Stream case.

Germany has updated the European arrest warrant for Vladimir Zhuravlev, who is suspected of involvement in the sabotage of the “Nord Stream” gas pipelines. The charge of “war crime” has been added to the warrant.

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