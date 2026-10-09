A Flydubai pilot admitted to planning to ram an Israeli airport

A co-pilot for Flydubai, a 29-year-old Omani citizen, confessed to planning to hijack a passenger plane with the intent of crashing it into the terminal at Ben-Gurion Airport in Israel.

The incident occurred on September 30 during a flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv, when the suspect attacked the captain in the cockpit with an emergency axe. Thanks to the active resistance of the captain, other crew members, and passengers, the attacker was stopped, after which the plane changed course and landed safely in Saudi Arabia.

According to the United Arab Emirates Public Prosecutor’s Office, the pilot had planned the crime in advance and used previous flights to Tel Aviv to study the route and the airport’s infrastructure. The investigation revealed that signs of his radicalization first emerged in 2017, influenced by the September 11 terrorist attacks, while he was studying in Australia. Law enforcement officials are currently investigating whether the man had any accomplices or other connections.

Source: WAM.

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