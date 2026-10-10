In the United States, President Donald Trump said outside the White House that he does not rule out possible new military action against Iran before the midterm elections. Answering a question about potential strikes, he said that this was possible, but did not announce any specific decisions. This was reported by the Jerusalem Post.

Shift in rhetoric on Iran

The statement came less than a day after Trump said that the United States would not attack Iran before the midterm elections. The president also said that Iran was in a difficult position after the conflict. He claimed that the Iranian military had been defeated and that the country had no naval or air forces.

In addition, Trump said that inflation in Iran had allegedly reached 300% and called the situation in the country very difficult.

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Statements on diesel and Hasan's execution

Trump also commented on the recently announced agreement with the Russian Federation, an aggressor state. According to him, Moscow is to supply large volumes of diesel fuel to the United States and global markets. The president said that additional supplies would help lower energy prices and thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Separately, Trump spoke about the planned execution of Nidal Hasan following the 2009 mass shooting at Fort Hood. He said that Hasan was to be executed by firing squad, supported the death penalty in this case, and confirmed that he had approved plans to broadcast the execution live.

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