A magnitude 7.7 earthquake struck Panama on Friday morning. Its epicenter, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, was about 10 kilometers southwest of the remote community of Pitalosa Arriba near the country’s southern tip. The hypocenter was at a depth of 10 kilometers. Later, after a series of aftershocks, another powerful magnitude 6.6 earthquake was recorded, Deutsche Welle reports.

Damage and injuries

The tremors were felt in Panama City, where buildings swayed and people went outside. According to Omar Smith, a representative of the National Civil Protection Service, the central provinces of Veraguas, Herrera and Los Santos suffered the most damage. He reported several injured people, partial collapses and cracks in the cathedral on the district’s main square, as well as damage to the governor’s administration building and the Dos Continentes hotel.

Local media also reported the collapse of the colonial-style San Atanasio church in Los Santos province. In 1938, the church was declared a national historical heritage site. No fatalities were reported immediately after the earthquake.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Tsunami warning canceled

The U.S. tsunami warning system initially said dangerous waves were possible within three hours along parts of the coasts of Panama, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Peru, Nicaragua, Guatemala, El Salvador and Mexico. A threat to Hawaii was also reported. The warning was canceled in the afternoon.

The Panama Canal Authority said the waterway was operating normally. Tocumen International Airport in Panama City temporarily suspended operations and activated evacuation protocols, but later resumed activity. Panamanian President José Raúl Mulino called on citizens to remain calm.

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