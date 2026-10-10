US President Donald Trump has appointed Katie Zacharia as the new White House press secretary. She will replace Karoline Leavitt in the position.

Trump announced the appointment on his Truth Social platform. He called Zacharia a “loyal and brilliant supporter” and a representative of the Make America Great Again movement, Deutsche Welle reports.

Experience of the new press secretary

The 42-year-old Zacharia is from California. Before her appointment, she served as a senior communications adviser at Truth Social and had previously worked as deputy assistant secretary for public affairs at the US Department of Homeland Security.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

In a post on X, Zacharia thanked Trump and said she sought to inform Americans about the administration’s work results. She also called Leavitt “wonderful” and noted that she had set a high standard for the position.

Karoline Leavitt’s departure

Trump had previously said that Leavitt would leave the position in August to devote more time to her young children and family. This week, Fox News reported that she would work as a commentator for the channel starting November 1.

Leavitt held the position for more than 18 months and, according to DW, often clashed with White House journalists during briefings. During Trump’s first presidential term in 2017–2021, four press secretaries worked at the White House: Sean Spicer, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Stephanie Grisham and Kayleigh McEnany.

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