Army deployed in Durban after attacks on migrants — TimesLIVE

The army has been deployed in Durban after two days of violence on the city’s streets, during which protesters attacked people they believed to be foreigners, vandalized and looted shops, and set homes and vehicles on fire. This was reported by TimesLIVE.

Unrest spread across several areas

The unrest began on Thursday and spread from Glenwood to Umbilo, Point, Durban’s central business district, as well as Lamontville and Merebank. Police and public order units tried to control crowds that were splitting into separate groups. The pressure on law enforcement increased to such an extent that KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thami Ntuli called for the army to be deployed.

In the central business district, protesters set fire to 14 vehicles and several buildings, looted shops, and clashed with foreign nationals. Police also reported that two homes burned down in the Umbilo area, while several shops in Durban were damaged or looted.

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Detentions and causes of the protests

Police said 15 suspects were detained following Friday night’s protests. They are to face charges of public violence and malicious damage to property. The total number of detainees reached 19: another four people were detained on Thursday on suspicion of attempted murder and discharging a firearm in a public place. Separately, three foreign nationals were detained on suspicion of assaulting a protester.

Protesters claimed that Thursday’s unrest was sparked by the shooting of a demonstrator in central Durban, allegedly involving a foreign national. These claims were not confirmed in the report. The protests took place amid a Home Affairs directive requiring refugee reception offices to accept in-person asylum applications. On Friday, the department withdrew the directive, but the violence intensified.

The Siyafana Sonke Action Campaign coalition, which includes 160 organizations combating xenophobia and Afrophobia, called for those organizing the attacks to be held accountable and for security in the city to be strengthened. According to police, law enforcement used stun grenades, tear gas, and rubber bullets, while also deploying additional forces from other parts of the province.

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