Polish President Karol Nawrocki stated his principled and critical stance regarding any attempts to ease international sanctions against Russia.

On his page on the X social network, the Polish leader emphasized that the only effective tool for influencing Vladimir Putin’s regime is force—both economic and military—which serves as a deterrent.

Navrotsky noted that he consistently defends this position during international meetings, particularly in dialogue with European leaders and U.S. President Donald Trump, and assured that he would criticize any decisions to ease sanctions pressure or policy toward Russia, regardless of who makes them.

Source: Navrotsky’s statement on his X account.

On October 11, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a telephone conversation with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk. The head of state thanked the Polish prime minister for his support and understanding of the security situation, as well as the threats facing Ukraine.

Prior to this, Trump and Elon Musk had criticized Zelenskyy.

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