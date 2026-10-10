In Israel, former Hamas hostage Evyatar David described the psychological pressure he endured while being held in the Gaza Strip. As the Jerusalem Post reports, in an interview he gave on October 7, 2026, in Jerusalem, David called attempts to convince hostages that nobody cared about them one of the most difficult experiences.

David is from Kfar Saba in central Israel. He was 22 when he was abducted during the attack on the Nova music festival on October 7, 2023. According to the publication, he spent 738 days in captivity and was released on October 13, 2025, as part of a ceasefire agreement. His childhood friend Guy Gilboa-Dalal, who was also abducted from the festival, was released the same day.

Psychological pressure in captivity

According to David, the captors tried to weaken the hostages morally by convincing them that the Israeli government, the United States, and their families did not want them to return. He noted that the captives did not know what was happening outside, including that they were unaware of campaigns in support of them.

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David was held for much of the time in tunnels beneath Gaza. In August 2025, Hamas released propaganda videos in which he appeared severely emaciated. In one recording, David held a shovel and dug a hole in a tunnel. He later said that he feared he was being forced to dig his own grave.

Memories of the Nova festival

David also returned to the events of October 7, 2023. According to him, chaos and panic began at the festival at 6:29 a.m., while rocket explosions were heard in the sky. During the attack, he was separated from his friends. Two of his friends, Ron Tsarfati and Idan Garamati, were killed, and David called their deaths the most painful consequence of that day.

Previous hostage releases gave him hope of being freed: David realized that returning home was possible, although it could take time. After his release, he urged people to value family and simple everyday things, as life can change in a matter of seconds.

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