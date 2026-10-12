Two Indian nationals have gone missing off the coast of Oman after a drone attack on the MT PETRO DOLPHIN tanker. Nine other Indian sailors from the vessel were rescued, Anadolu Agency reports.

Search for the sailors continues

India's Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal said that on October 11, the tanker, which had 11 Indian sailors on board, was attacked by a drone at the Sohar anchorage. According to him, nine crew members are safe, while two Indian nationals remain missing.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The local coast guard is conducting a search-and-rescue operation. Sonowal said that the Indian side is continuously coordinating with the relevant authorities to support the search and find the missing sailors.

Shipping through the Strait of Hormuz

According to the agency, navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the key routes for global energy supplies, has been significantly disrupted amid regional escalation. Anadolu Agency also reports that at least 16 Indian sailors have been killed since the start of the war in February.

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