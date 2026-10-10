Hurricane Isaias made landfall near Destin, Florida, and began to gradually weaken. The US National Hurricane Center warned of a dangerous storm surge along the Gulf Coast, strong winds, downpours and a risk of flooding inland, Interia reports.

Threat of flooding and tornadoes

According to the National Hurricane Center, the storm surge could have raised water levels by 1.8–2.7 meters. The situation could have been particularly dangerous for Pensacola Beach and the islands that are part of the Gulf Islands National Seashore. Forecasters also predicted heavy rainfall, localized flooding and possible tornadoes.

Southern Alabama, southern Mississippi and southwestern Georgia were expected to receive from 4 to 20 centimeters of rainfall, and more in some places. After making landfall, Isaias was already classified as a cyclone, but it could continue to bring downpours and winds of up to 100 km/h.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Evacuations and power outages

Mandatory evacuations were ordered in parts of Walton, Escambia, Okaloosa and Franklin counties in Florida. Alabama Governor Kay Ivey also ordered the evacuation of people who are not permanent residents of Gulf Shores, Orange Beach and Dauphin Island.

In some areas, wind speeds exceeded 100 km/h. AFP reported torn-off roofs, fallen trees and power outages in Florida. On Friday evening, more than 300,000 customers in Florida and about 200,000 in Alabama remained without electricity; several airports suspended operations.

US President Donald Trump approved the declaration of a state of emergency in Alabama, allowing federal assistance and funding for rescue operations, the Federal Emergency Management Agency reported.

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