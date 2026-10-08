Polish police announce tender for up to 70 million rounds — RMF24

Polish police have announced a tender to purchase up to 70 million rounds of NATO-standard 5.56 mm ammunition for assault rifles. This is the largest ammunition order in the history of the Polish police, RMF24 reports.

Maximum order volume

Poland's General Police Headquarters explained that the figure of 70 million rounds was set as the maximum procurement volume. Deliveries are planned to be spread over several dozen months. One of the tender's objectives is to replenish warehouse stocks.

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The police also noted that substantial quantities of different types of ammunition are used during firearms training. Newly recruited officers use the most rounds. About 20,000 police officers have recently been recruited into service.

Previous procurements

Usually, the entire Polish police service uses up to 20 million rounds per year. The previous major procurement was carried out last year, when 50 million 9 mm Parabellum rounds were ordered. That order was worth nearly 70 million zlotys.

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