A Slovak man, who was wanted across Europe, attacked a Polish border guard — RMF24

Officers of the Polish Border Guard detained a Slovak citizen at the Kroshchenko border crossing. The man was wanted under a European arrest warrant.

The Slovak citizen was detained on Monday while undergoing customs inspection upon leaving Poland. A check of his records revealed that the Slovak national was wanted by the Slovak justice system for domestic violence. He faces up to 8 years in prison for this crime.

The day before he attempted to leave Poland, the man was stopped for a traffic check by a border guard patrol from the post in Ustrzyki Górne. That is when the incident occurred—the Slovak man attacked an officer.

“In doing so, he violated the physical integrity of a border guard who was performing his official duties, and inflicted bodily harm on him,” emphasized Piotr Zakielarz, press secretary for the commander of the Bieszczady Border Guard Unit.

The detainee was taken to the prosecutor’s office, where charges were filed against him. The man pleaded guilty and voluntarily agreed to a sentence of 7 months’ imprisonment, suspended for 2 years. In addition, he was ordered to pay a fine of 40,000 zlotys. The final decision in this case will be made by the court.

This was reported by RMF24.

The Polish Ministry of Defense has ruled out the possibility of shooting down targets over Ukraine.

On October 7, Poland scrambled military aircraft in response to a massive Russian attack on Ukraine.

On the night of October 4, Romania and Poland scrambled their aircraft in response to a Russian attack on Ukraine. In Romania, two F-18 fighter jets took off on patrol after radars detected an aerial target near the border.

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