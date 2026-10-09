In the Gaza Strip, Palestine, since October 7, 2023, an estimated 245,981 buildings have been damaged or destroyed. This accounts for 74.5% of all structures that existed before October 7, 2023, according to a satellite analysis by the Conflict Ecology geospatial laboratory at Oregon State University, cited by The Hindu.

Satellite data analysis

The study covered the period from October 7, 2023, to August 3, 2026. Researchers used 258 Sentinel-1 satellite radar images and building footprint data. The analysis was based on 12-day observation periods.

The northernmost governorates, North Gaza and Gaza, sustained the greatest destruction, with 87% of buildings damaged or destroyed. These areas include Gaza City and the Jabalia refugee camp, among others.

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Damage after the ceasefire

According to Conflict Ecology's estimate, 25,801 buildings were recorded as destroyed or damaged on the Israeli-controlled side of the so-called Yellow Line, established after the ceasefire in October 2025. In the rest of the Strip, 7,643 buildings sustained new damage or destruction.

A report by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs as of September 30, 2026, states that 92% of assessed commercial and industrial facilities have been destroyed or damaged. It also says that 74% of the road network has been destroyed and another 13% damaged; 88% of above-ground water supply, sanitation and health facilities have been damaged. According to these data, 90% of energy infrastructure, including electricity distribution networks, has been destroyed.

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