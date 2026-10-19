Singapore and Qatar, in Doha, Qatar, renewed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in liquefied natural gas and low-carbon technologies. The renewal of the document between QatarEnergy and Singapore’s Ministry of Energy, Trade and Industry took place in the presence of Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Stable gas supplies

Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the renewed agreement is intended to strengthen the energy security of the two countries. A joint statement following the ninth meeting of the Qatar-Singapore High-Level Joint Committee said the memorandum is expected to contribute to the stability of LNG procurement chains, particularly in light of recent market developments.

According to the World Bank, Qatar supplies around 25% of Singapore’s total liquefied natural gas imports. About 95% of electricity in Singapore is generated from imported natural gas — LNG and pipeline gas from neighboring countries.

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Toward a strategic partnership

Wong and Sheikh Tamim also agreed to work toward elevating bilateral relations to a strategic partnership. If launched, Qatar will become Singapore’s second strategic partner in the Middle East. The sides view the Qatari emir’s future state visit to Singapore as an opportunity to officially establish this partnership.

Both leaders personally co-chaired the ninth meeting of the High-Level Joint Committee, for the first time in the format’s 20-year history. They noted the development of cooperation in trade, investment, energy and defense, as well as in artificial intelligence, digitalization, cybersecurity, research and AI specialist training.

The leaders also expressed serious concern over the situation in the Middle East and stressed the importance of dialogue and diplomacy in maintaining regional peace and stability. They stated the need to keep international sea routes, including the Strait of Hormuz, open, safe and secure.

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