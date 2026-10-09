UN Humanitarian Coordinator in the Democratic Republic of the Congo Damien Mama called on the international community to maintain support for the country, which is simultaneously facing mass displacement, food shortages, an Ebola outbreak and attacks on humanitarian workers. This was reported by Anadolu Agency.

Millions of people need assistance

According to Mama, more than 6.1 million people have fled their homes due to conflict and violence. More than 26 million residents of the country are suffering from food insecurity, while more than 4 million children under the age of five are affected by malnutrition.

The coordinator also said that the humanitarian situation is being worsened by the Ebola outbreak. According to the data he cited, more than 8,600 cases of the disease have been confirmed in seven provinces, while the death toll has exceeded 4,100.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Funding shortfall and attacks on personnel

The $2.13 billion humanitarian plan for the Democratic Republic of the Congo is intended to provide assistance to 10.7 million of the most vulnerable people. At the same time, according to Mama, the plan has a funding shortfall of $1 billion.

He called on partners to support humanitarian operations, the peace process and Ebola response measures. Mama also expressed concern about the safety of humanitarian personnel: according to his data, 343 humanitarian workers were attacked in 2026, eight of whom were killed.

Read us on