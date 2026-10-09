In Nuremberg, Germany, South African lawyer Navanethem Navi Pillay learned that she had been awarded the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize while among friends and colleagues at the Nuremberg Court. At first, she thought it was a joke and wanted to verify that the news was true, TimesLIVE reports.

According to the outlet, the Norwegian Nobel Committee announced Pillay's award on Friday. She received the prize for her work promoting peace and international law, including efforts to hold those responsible for war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide accountable.

Pillay's reaction

Pillay, a former UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, said that even after reports appeared in the media, she wanted to verify the information. She also emphasized the importance of public support for a person receiving such recognition.

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The lawyer noted that she recently turned 85, but continues to work in the field of human rights and international law. She also supports the Nuremberg Academy of Principles, which promotes international criminal law and principles of accountability for serious crimes.

International legal work

Pillay is an ad hoc judge at the International Court of Justice in the case of The Gambia v. Myanmar concerning allegations of genocide against the Rohingya. TimesLIVE also writes that she contributed to the preparation of a recent report on Gaza, in which the situation was described as genocide.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa congratulated Pillay on the award. In a statement, he said that her work had strengthened peace and given hope to people in South Africa and around the world.

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