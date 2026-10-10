On the White House lawn on October 9, U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters that he was thrilled about the agreement with Russian dictator Vova Putin to supply diesel fuel to the global market as an exception to the sanctions.

“This oil deal with Russia is a big deal. It involves massive volumes of oil that will be coming to our country. And this diesel is exactly what we need. So, to be frank, I want to thank President Putin,” Trump said.

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When reporters asked him about criticism from Zelenskyy, who called the deal a sign of weakness, Trump simply replied, “Okay.”

After being asked again, he stated that the U.S. remains a strong partner of Ukraine, but added: “The world needs oil. This is diesel that the whole world needs. That’s why we’re very happy.”

Recall that Democratic senators called Trump’s diesel deal with Putin a betrayal.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on October 9 that an agreement had been reached with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin regarding the supply of millions of metric tons of Russian diesel fuel to the American and global markets.

A Ukrainian negotiating delegation arrived in the U.S. on October 9 to meet with American officials in preparation for upcoming trilateral talks between Ukraine, the U.S., and Russia.



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