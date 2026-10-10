Russia is stoking hostility between Poles and Ukrainians ahead of Poland’s Independence Day, — the Center for Political Analysis

On the eve of Poland’s Independence Day, Russia intensified its propaganda campaign against Ukraine. Moscow is spreading claims about an alleged deterioration in relations between the two countries and Polish society’s fatigue with providing aid to Kyiv.

The Russian disinformation network Pravda, also known as Portal Kombat, is involved in spreading these destructive messages in the Polish information space.

Its outlets are promoting narratives about the alleged “collapse of Polish-Ukrainian friendship,” rising xenophobic sentiments in Poland, and a general sense of fatigue among the Polish public regarding Ukraine.

Such reports create the impression that relations between Warsaw and Kyiv are rapidly deteriorating and that support for Ukrainians among Poles is waning.

This is reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation.

The Center for Countering Disinformation notes that this is part of a systematic Russian tactic. The Kremlin is attempting to artificially exacerbate tensions between partner countries and create the illusion of deep hostility between them.

The aim is to weaken international support for Ukraine and undermine the unity of European nations.

The intensification of such information operations ahead of Poland’s national holiday is yet another attempt by Russia to influence public sentiment and exploit relations between Ukraine and Poland to advance its own interests.

It should be recalled that Russian propaganda has intensified its disinformation campaign surrounding the tragedy in Bucha, targeting a Western audience. In this way, the enemy is attempting to divert the international community’s attention from the escalating terror against Ukraine’s civilian population.

Russian propaganda has also launched a fake “flash mob” aimed at opposing mobilization in Ukraine. Photos are circulating online of allegedly pregnant Ukrainian women holding signs calling for an end to mobilization.

Russian propaganda is circulating a staged video to discredit the 119th Brigade of the Territorial Defense Forces—the Central Command.

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