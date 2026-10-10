In Israel, Avi Gil, the former military secretary to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, said that records related to the events of October 7, 2023, may have been falsified in the head of government's office. According to him, this includes an instruction to change the time of an important four-minute phone call, Anadolu Agency reports, citing Gil's interview with Channel 12.

Claims about the time of the conversation

Gil said that in January 2024, a stenographer from the prime minister's office informed him of an instruction from Netanyahu's chief of staff to change the time of the call. In the computer system, she said, the conversation was recorded from 6:40 to 6:44 local time, but the time was allegedly ordered to be changed to 6:29.

The former military secretary said that the stenographer refused to make the changes, citing the system data. He also said that he immediately wrote down her account by hand for the attorney general. According to Gil, a future commission of inquiry should receive the original records rather than rely solely on transcripts.

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Warnings before October 7

Gil, who served as Netanyahu's military secretary from July 2021 to May 2024, also said that Israeli security agencies had repeatedly recommended carrying out targeted military operations in the Gaza Strip before October 7. According to him, the political leadership did not support these recommendations.

In addition, Gil confirmed a previous report that then-head of the Shin Bet internal security service Ronen Bar warned Netanyahu in July 2023 about the danger of war. At the same time, he stressed that this was not a specific warning about a possible attack from Gaza.

Gil also rejected claims that intelligence data on the night before October 7 required Netanyahu to be awakened immediately: according to him, the situation in the reports was repeatedly described as routine. Netanyahu rejected the former military secretary's accusations and blamed him for the failures surrounding the events of October 7.

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