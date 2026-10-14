Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski responded to reports of yet another round of technical restrictions on the functionality of Starlink satellite communication terminals faced by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Commenting on reports that SpaceX had limited the speed of its satellite internet service for devices in motion, the Polish diplomat posted a message to the company’s founder, Elon Musk, on social media platform X. “Hey, Elon Musk, you big shot, are you playing politics with your products again? We, your European customers, are watching you closely,” Sikorski wrote.

Earlier, the Ukrainian military reported difficulties with Starlink equipment while carrying out missions on moving vehicles due to speed limits imposed by the operator.

Sources: social media platform X (Radoslav Sikorsky’s account).

On the night of October 14, SpaceX imposed speed limits on Starlink terminals for the StarShield military service package. This was reported by electronic warfare specialist Serhiy Flash, who specified that the current limit is 100 miles per hour (about 161 km/h). According to Serhiy Sternenko, an activist, volunteer, and former advisor to the Minister of Defense, this disruption caused several important missions to fail.

In the Huliaipole sector, units of the 7th Corps of the Airborne Assault Forces experienced problems with Starlink connectivity on the night of October 14 due to data transmission speed limitations. This affected the control of drones and led to the cancellation of some combat missions.

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