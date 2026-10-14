In Poland, Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that the government would continue actions to restore the rule of law. In a post on the X platform, he wrote: “We are restoring the rule of law in Poland and will not take a single step back.” Interia reports.

Reaction to events near the tribunal

Tusk reacted to Wednesday’s events near the Constitutional Tribunal, where protests and conflict incidents took place. They were related to Maciej Berek taking the oath in the Sejm.

In a video published on the X platform, the head of the Polish government announced further actions to restore the rule of law. He also accused President Karol Nawrocki of failing to fulfill his constitutional duties.

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The 2023 elections

The prime minister recalled the parliamentary elections of October 15, 2023. In his assessment, their result was an expression of disagreement with the previous actions of the authorities.

Tusk said that winning the election alone could not solve the problem of violations of the rule of law, which, according to him, had been growing. At the same time, he assured that the government would continue working to restore legal order in the country.

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