In Cyprus, women born in 2004 and men born in 1972 and 1973 have been called on to register for two-year service in the civil defence system. The decision was made following a Cabinet decision, Cyprus Mail reported, citing the country’s Interior Ministry.

The registration applies to citizens living in territories controlled by the Republic of Cyprus. It is being conducted in accordance with the 1997 civil defence regulations and a notice by the interior minister. An identity card must be presented during registration.

Registration deadlines

Women must register from October 19 to 23, while men must do so from November 9 to 13. Registration will be held at regional civil defence directorates, local stations and substations, or community council offices, depending on the place of residence.

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The registration schedule and locations differ in the districts of Nicosia, Limassol, Larnaca, Paphos and Famagusta. In the urban areas of Nicosia, Limassol and Larnaca, citizens will be received at regional civil defence offices in the morning and evening, while separate hours at local stations or community offices are provided for rural communities.

Who may be exempt

Those exempt from civil defence service include government members, members of parliament, judges, senior officials, clergy and members of civil defence governing councils. Exemptions also apply to those permanently serving in civil defence, the Cyprus Army, the National Guard, police, fire service or penitentiary system, as well as National Guard conscripts and certain reservists with military obligations.

People who have grounds for exemption must still appear for registration and provide supporting documents. Decisions on exemption will be made after compliance with the established criteria is verified.

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