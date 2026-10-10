In Yemen, the Saudi coalition, which supports the country’s internationally recognized government, announced a large-scale military operation against the Houthis and the destruction of 136 military targets in areas under their control. The Express Tribune reports.

Operation against the Houthis

Coalition spokesperson Major General Turki al-Maliki said on the social network X that the operation is directed against Houthi fighters and their military capabilities. According to him, the coalition is providing round-the-clock air support to Yemen’s government forces as part of the offensive.

Al-Maliki also said that coalition forces are working to dismantle and destroy the Houthis’ ballistic missile network. The statement came amid an intensification of the Yemeni government forces’ offensive as part of Operation “Dawn of Yemen.”

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Riyadh airport operations

Meanwhile, passenger and air traffic at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh returned to normal on Friday after two attacks. Saudi state television channel Alekhbariya reported that passenger services had resumed and flights were operating normally.

Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation said that three citizens of the country were killed and several others were injured as a result of two attacks on Thursday. One attack targeted airport facilities, while the other targeted a Saudi Arabian Airlines aircraft. The Houthis said they used ballistic and cruise missiles against Riyadh Airport, Najran Airport, and the air base in Khamis Mushait.

US President Donald Trump condemned the attacks on two Saudi Arabian airports, saying they resulted in the deaths of three people and injuries to 36 others.

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