During a phone call on October 9 with U.S. President Donald Trump, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said he would consider when to resume negotiations on a peaceful settlement of the war in Ukraine. This was reported to journalists by Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov.

“It was

specifically noted that while the previous conversation between the two presidents had focused on the possibility of resuming trilateral talks involving the U.S. and Ukraine immediately after the State Duma elections, the situation is now different. Through its attempts to disrupt our elections—by launching a massive drone attack on Moscow, other cities, and polling stations on election day, as well as targeting specific individuals involved in organizing the elections— the Kyiv regime has, in essence, derailed the possibility of an immediate resumption of the negotiation process,” said the Kremlin representative, shifting all blame onto Kyiv.

As a reminder, talks between Ukraine, Europe, and the U.S. in Miami ended without a breakthrough.

The U.S. is threatening to cut off intelligence sharing with Ukraine due to strikes on Russian oil refineries.

On the night of October 10, drones attacked a Russian oil refinery in Rostov-on-Don. After several explosions, a massive fire broke out at the facility.





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