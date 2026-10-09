Three people were killed in Saudi Arabia during an attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi authorities said. According to the Houthis, the strike was carried out with a ballistic missile. Interia reports this, citing Saudi authorities.

Aircraft damaged and flights canceled

According to the outlet, a Saudia airline aircraft was damaged in the strike, and smoke was visible above the airport. Due to the situation, several airlines canceled flights.

Yemen's Houthis, described in the report as allies of Iran, claimed responsibility for the attack. They said they used a ballistic missile. Saudi Civil Defense said on the social network X that debris from an intercepted missile damaged buildings of a kindergarten and a medical facility in the city.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Statements by the coalition and the EU

The Saudi Arabia-led coalition supporting Yemen's government forces said it had destroyed three missile launchers used by the Houthis. It also warned of a decisive response to attacks against civilian infrastructure.

Italian Energy Minister Gilberto Pichetto Fratin said he would not travel personally to Riyadh for the International Energy Forum scheduled for next week and would join it via video link. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen expressed the EU's solidarity with the people of Saudi Arabia and the Gulf countries, calling attacks on civilian infrastructure unacceptable.

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