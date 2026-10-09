In Iran, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said on October 9 that it had attacked the MV Sun Shine oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz. As Euronews reports, the IRGC naval forces claim they struck the vessel's engine room and propulsion system, after which a fire broke out on board.

According to the IRGC, the tanker attempted to pass along a route through the southern part of the strait, which the corps called unauthorized. The IRGC also said it would pursue vessels it considers to be violating routes designated by it, not only in the Strait of Hormuz but also in other areas of the region.

IRGC statements and Iran's position

The corps said it would impose sanctions on companies that, in its view, cooperate with the United States, and would also attack all their vessels. In its statement, the IRGC blamed the U.S. military for incidents in the strait and escalating tensions in maritime shipping. It accused Washington of interfering in the decisions of shipping and insurance companies and paying large bribes.

Separately, Tehran's Friday prayer preacher, Hojjatoleslam Mohammad Javad Ali-Akbari, said that the strait would remain closed until Iran's seven conditions were met. He also said that Iran had shifted from a defensive to an offensive strategy.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Incidents involving commercial vessels

Meanwhile, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported that on the morning of October 9, a gas carrier was struck by unidentified projectiles 13 nautical miles west of Al Jazira in the United Arab Emirates. A large fire broke out on the vessel and was later brought under control.

A day earlier, UKMTO reported that a tanker north of Qatar's waters had been hit by several projectiles, resulting in casualties. Separately, maritime intelligence company Vanguard reported a fire on a tanker about 40 kilometers from Fujairah in the Gulf of Oman; in its assessment, it may have been the Marshall Islands-flagged vessel Dalkut.

U.S. Central Command said it had cleared the main shipping routes in the Strait of Hormuz of sea mines and declared them open to vessels that do not violate U.S. maritime sanctions against Iran. CENTCOM also reported that thousands of commercial vessels had safely passed through the strait.

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