In Sudan’s Blue Nile state in the southeast of the country, 26 women and four children were killed in a drone strike. According to Asharq Al-Awsat, citing an official and eyewitnesses, the strike was carried out by Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

Strike near a camp for displaced people

According to a person who took part in the burial, the victims were buried at the Abu Shendi camp for internally displaced people. The drone struck an area near the camp, close to an informal gold mining site.

Eyewitnesses said the women worked there for daily pay, using chemicals and manual labor to separate gold nuggets from soil extracted by men. Among those killed were girls who worked with their families in gold processing.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Claim of launch from Ethiopia

Wad al-Mahi Governor Mahgoub al-Sheikh said the drone was launched from Ethiopian territory. Sudan has repeatedly accused Ethiopia of sheltering RSF fighters and hosting their bases on its territory. Ethiopia has rejected these accusations.

The area bordering Ethiopia has become a new front line in the war between Sudan’s regular army and the RSF. According to the UN, nearly 100,000 people have been displaced in Blue Nile state since the beginning of the year alone. The RSF have been advancing toward the state capital, Ed Damazin, this year.

The war in Sudan has continued since April 2023. According to humanitarian workers’ estimates, it has claimed more than 200,000 lives and caused the world’s largest hunger and displacement crises. According to the UN, more than 1,100 people were killed in drone strikes during the first five months of this year.

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