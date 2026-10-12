Poland was warned of delays in the delivery of Patriot missiles from the U.S.

Poland has faced delays in the delivery of U.S. weapons. In particular, the PAC-3 MSE missiles for the Patriot air defense systems will not be delivered to the Polish Army by the scheduled date.

Irenaeusz Nowak, the operational commander of the Polish Armed Forces, confirmed the delays during a discussion at the Warsaw Security Forum. According to him, the problem affects not only Poland but also the Baltic states.

The delays are due to U.S. commitments to supply weapons to other regions of the world. As a result, the U.S. will not be able to deliver the missiles for the Patriot systems to its European NATO partners on time.

In addition, Nowak expressed doubts about whether the delivery schedules for the HIMARS multiple-launch rocket systems would be met.

Source: RFM24

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