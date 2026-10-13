More than 300,000 civil servants in Ireland will go on strike over wages

On Wednesday, October 14, 2026, a nationwide 24-hour strike by public sector workers will take place in Ireland, with more than 300,000 people expected to participate.

According to the Fórsa union, healthcare workers (doctors and nurses), teachers, and employees of government agencies will join the strike. Fórsa General Secretary Kevin Callinan confirmed the protest, noting that the government’s latest appeal for new negotiations did not stop the action from taking place.

Ireland’s Minister for Public Expenditure, Jack Chambers, warned of widespread economic and social consequences of the protest, including the cancellation of thousands of hospital appointments and the closure of educational institutions. If the parties fail to reach a compromise on a new wage agreement, the next major strike in the country is scheduled for October 21.

Sources: RTE.

In Kenya, a strike by public university faculty—now in its second week—has disrupted classes for more than 700,000 students. Negotiations between the government and the union have broken down, and faculty members have stated that they will not return to work until the dispute is resolved.

Theater workers in Italy have called for a nationwide strike on October 14.

Read us on