The World Bank announced $93 million in new financing to strengthen the response to the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo and other countries in the region. Anadolu Agency reported this, citing a bank statement.

Funds for Congo

Of the total amount, $80 million will be directed toward epidemiological surveillance, development of laboratory capacity, treatment of patients, infection prevention and control, as well as engagement with communities in affected areas of the DRC.

World Bank Director for Congo Albert Zeufack said the bank did not hesitate to respond to the public health emergency. According to the latest data from the DRC Ministry of Health, 9,066 Ebola cases, including 4,381 deaths, have been confirmed in the country since the outbreak was declared in May.

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Support for the region

The epidemic has affected seven provinces: Haut-Uele, Ituri, North Kivu, South Kivu, Bas-Uele, Tshopo and South Ubangi. Part of the funding will also be used to support maternal and child healthcare services in Ituri, described as the epicenter of the disease, as well as to protect community livelihoods and ensure children can safely attend school.

Another $13 million is intended to strengthen emergency preparedness, response and health system resilience in 11 countries in the region. The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention had earlier warned of a high risk of Ebola spreading in ten African countries. Uganda has already been declared Ebola-free, while Kenya reported its first imported case from Congo last week. The World Bank Group's total commitments for the Ebola emergency response have reached $426.6 million.

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