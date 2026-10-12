Trump's envoys Witkoff and Kushner have postponed their trip to Moscow

U.S. President Donald Trump’s special envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, have postponed their planned visit to Moscow. New dates for the trip will not be set until it becomes clear whether Ukraine and the European Union are ready to agree to a new, coordinated proposal for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

According to journalists, further plans regarding the visit by the American representatives will depend on the position of Ukraine and its European partners regarding the proposed terms of an agreement with Moscow.

Earlier, the Russian dictator’s spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, stated that Moscow is ready to receive Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner if they wish to share the results of their negotiations with Ukrainian representatives in the United States.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump once again announced the alleged cessation of attacks on energy infrastructure between Ukraine and Russia.

At the same time, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that the energy ceasefire announced by Trump came as a surprise to him.

Thus, the issue of possible agreements to halt attacks on energy infrastructure remains the subject of public statements by the parties, while the next steps for the American envoys regarding their visit to Moscow have not yet been determined.

This was reported by Axios.

U.S. Special Representative Steve Witkoff and Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner may travel to Moscow again by the end of October for talks with Vladimir Putin on ending the war against Ukraine. Prior to that, on October 9, U.S. representatives will meet in Miami with a Ukrainian delegation and European partners to discuss new proposals for breaking the diplomatic deadlock. Axios reports this, citing informed sources.

U.S. negotiators Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner met with U.S. President Donald Trump on the eve of the talks with the Ukrainian delegation. During the meeting, they presented the U.S. proposals and received instructions from the White House regarding further negotiations.

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