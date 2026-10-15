In Israel, US Ambassador Mike Huckabee met with Gadi Eisenkot, the head of the Yashar party and former chief of the General Staff of the Israel Defense Forces. According to KAN News, they discussed security issues, including tensions in the West Bank, settler violence, and the situation in the Gaza Strip.

A source confirmed the meeting

The Jerusalem Post reported on the talks on Wednesday, citing KAN News. A source familiar with the course of the meeting confirmed to the outlet that it took place and said that the sides also considered a number of other topics.

The Yashar party did not comment on the meeting after an inquiry from KAN. According to the broadcaster, the talks were initially not disclosed, and it is only known that Huckabee and Eisenkot took part in them.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Meeting with Netanyahu cancelled

At the same time, a separate meeting between Huckabee and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was cancelled at the last minute, KAN reported. A new date has not yet been set.

According to KAN, the US ambassador said that this meeting was unrelated to security issues. Huckabee stated that it would be rescheduled when convenient for the schedules, and called suggestions of a different nature of the event false. According to him, it was a friendly social meeting with their wives.

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