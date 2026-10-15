Tigray rebels leave regional capital — The Hindu

Rebels from the Tigray region on Saturday, October 3, were leaving the regional capital in northern Ethiopia amid an advance toward the city by forces supporting the country’s government. The Hindu reported this, citing AFP, which was told about the situation by a local journalist and residents.

Rebels’ withdrawal

The report refers to the rebels as fighters of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF). According to AFP, the agency received information from a local journalist and residents that they were leaving the city.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Fighting in northern Ethiopia

Fighting in northern Ethiopia, according to the publication, erupted on September 23, when the TPLF carried out attacks in neighboring states. These events raised concerns about a return to the devastating civil war that lasted in Ethiopia from 2020 to 2022.

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