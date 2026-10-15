The Fijian government has announced a six-month partnership with the New Zealand Security Intelligence Service (NZSIS), under which the country's national security and intelligence system will be reviewed. As RNZ reports, the NZSIS will help assess the current intelligence structure and prepare evidence-based options for its reform.

Information sharing between states

One of the main areas of the review will be information sharing between countries. The Fijian government said this requires a reform program that should eliminate the fragmentation of functions among state institutions.

The review will cover possible changes to intelligence functions, governance, staffing and operational activities. The authorities also plan to assess the risks, benefits and requirements associated with implementing the proposed changes.

Context of foreign interference claims

The Fijian government said the reforms must also ensure proper oversight and accountability for the sustainable functioning of the national intelligence system.

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In its August threat assessment, the NZSIS said it had identified individuals in the Pacific region who were conducting espionage and foreign interference activities on behalf of an unnamed foreign intelligence service. Separately, the service mentioned China's ongoing espionage activity in New Zealand, calling China the only country whose activity on such a scale it had documented.

Last week, the U.S. State Department designated hotel owner Zhao Fugan as a person involved in significant corruption. The U.S. side claims that he bribed Fijian citizens to advance China-linked state, business and criminal interests.

The Chinese Embassy in New Zealand also denied U.S. allegations that China supported malicious cyber activity against a Pacific regional organization in Suva and that cybercrime backed by the Chinese Communist Party is widespread in the Pacific region.

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