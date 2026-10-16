Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, at a rally in support of the country’s unity in Calgary, called on Alberta residents to reject a proposal to begin a legal process that could lead to a vote on the province’s separation. The referendum in Alberta is scheduled for October 19. As Anadolu Agency reports, Carney said that some people outside Canada are trying to divide the country in order to subordinate it to themselves.

Warning about the consequences

According to the head of government, a vote against Canada would bring years of deep division, uncertainty and lost opportunities. He also stressed that the referendum is taking place at an unfavorable time amid an increasingly dangerous and divided situation in the world.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Referendum questions

The ballot includes 10 questions concerning immigration, public services, constitutional powers and Alberta’s future within Canada. The separation question does not provide for an immediate decision on independence, but concerns launching a legal process for a subsequent vote with a legally binding result.

Carney acknowledged Alberta residents’ long-standing grievances against Ottawa regarding energy resources. He mentioned the proposed Pacific Link pipeline, which, he said, will create more than 140,000 jobs and reduce Canada’s dependence on the United States. Alberta Premier Danielle Smith supports the province remaining part of Canada, but backs the other nine referendum proposals.

Read us on