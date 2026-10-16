Former Prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor in the United Kingdom has applied to the High Court to quash search warrants obtained by police before his arrest earlier this year. This was reported by The Hindu on October 5, citing the UK judiciary.

Private hearing at the High Court

According to the judiciary, a private hearing in the case has been scheduled for October 8 in London. The 66-year-old Mountbatten-Windsor is challenging the actions of Thames Valley Police regarding searches of his former and current residences on royal estate grounds.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Arrest in February

Thames Valley Police arrested Mountbatten-Windsor on February 19 on suspicion of misconduct related to his links with the late American sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The former prince denies any wrongdoing.

Read us on