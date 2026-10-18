Chinese Premier Li Qiang, during a visit to Tashkent, Uzbekistan, urged President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to deepen bilateral cooperation, particularly in the fields of minerals and artificial intelligence. Beijing is ready to strengthen strategic communication and expand mutually beneficial cooperation with Uzbekistan, the South China Morning Post reports.

Areas of cooperation

According to the Chinese state news agency Xinhua, Li Qiang called on the two countries to step up cooperation in energy, mineral extraction, finance, and the development of ties between the countries. He also advocated deepening interaction in artificial intelligence and aerospace technologies.

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Context of the visit

During the meeting, the Chinese premier stressed the need to strengthen solidarity and cooperation between China and Uzbekistan. The South China Morning Post notes that Li Qiang's visit to Tashkent took place amid competition between Beijing and Washington for influence in Central Asia.

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