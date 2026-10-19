The Prime Minister of the Netherlands Is Set to Become a Father Through Surrogacy

Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten announced that he and his partner are expecting their first child through a surrogate mother and an egg donor.

On his social media account, Jetten wrote that “someone very special” is on the way for him and his partner.

“See you in 2027, little one. There are no words strong enough to thank our egg donor, our surrogate mother, and their families. Without you, none of this would have been possible,” he said.

Yetten is engaged to Argentine field hockey player Nicolás Kinan.

The D66 party, led by the prime minister, noted in an official statement that this pregnancy was made possible thanks to friends of Jetten and Keenan. This is not a case of commercial surrogacy, which is illegal in the country.

Source: Rob Jetten’s Instagram.

As a reminder, surrogate mothers in the U.S. have pointed out gaps in the industry’s oversight.

In China, two laboratories were shut down due to suspicions of surrogacy.

In Kyiv, an illegal surrogacy scheme for foreigners was uncovered.

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